Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

  Reuters
  • |
  • Oakland
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 05:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 05:17 IST
Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oakland's starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson exited last week's loss at Houston with a high-ankle sprain, and replacement Andre James did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle sprain.

With Hudson and James questionable to play against the Lions, Incognito could be forced to fill in. The Raiders also signed free-agent center Erik Magnuson on Wednesday. "Incognito can be the center, he's a great player," Gruden told the media after Wednesday's practice. "Denzelle (Good) can play guard. We just want to get some continuity.

"The only guy to start every game on the line has been Kolton Miller. We've had three different left guards, three different right guards and three different right tackles and now potentially three different centers. When you combine that with the youth at running back, the youth at tight end and the changing of the guard at wide receiver, it's been tough on (quarterback) Derek (Carr)." A veteran of 13 season, Incognito last played center in emergency duty for the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

"It's been a while," Incognito said. "I do like it. I don't mind center. It's something that comes natural to me -- snapping the ball, making the points, being in there one-on-one, getting help from both guards. It's fun going back to center, learning something new." Oakland's offensive line has been affected by suspensions and injuries this season. Incognito was suspended for the first two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) missed the first five games, and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) missed a Week 7 loss to Green Bay.

The unit finally was whole for Week 8 before Hudson went down early in the first quarter. Magnuson appeared in eight games (three starts) during two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Michigan.

The Raiders also signed linebacker Will Compton and defensive tackle Terrell McClain on Wednesday. To make room on the roster, the team released defensive linemen Corey Liuget and Kasim Edebali as well as linebacker Dakota Allen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

