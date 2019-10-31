Sports News Roundup: Federer withdraws from inaugural ATP Cup; Top Santa Anita vet says track is safest in U.S.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer withdraws from inaugural ATP Cup

Roger Federer said on Wednesday he has withdrawn from the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in January next year so he can spend more time with his family. Federer's decision to withdraw means Switzerland can no longer take part in the nation-based event on Jan. 3-12 and that six more countries will now qualify, based on the world rankings of their top players.

Soccer attracts most misconduct allegations in global sports: report

Soccer accounted for 87% of 240 allegations of misconduct reported to the Sport Integrity (SI) Hotline over the last two years, highlighting "a significant number of match-fixing, internal corruption and sexual abuse issues". The SI Hotline, established by the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) in 2018, gives whistleblowers from every region a platform to submit integrity violations in sport and on Wednesday it released the first summary of reported cases.

Motor racing: Hamilton could smash Schumacher's records - Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff can see Lewis Hamilton going on to smash Michael Schumacher's greatest Formula One records, the win and title milestones once considered sure to stand the test of time, in years to come. The 34-year-old Briton is set to seal his sixth world championship -- one short of Schumacher's seven -- at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake: The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is no disguise.

Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles

Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport. But the bipartisan bill, which would end the use of drugs on race day and establish a national anti-doping authority, faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

Djokovic survives wobble against little-known Frenchman

World number one Novak Djokovic recovered from a stuttering start to kick off his Paris Masters campaign with a 7-6(2) 6-4 second-round victory over French youngster Corentin Moutet on Wednesday. The Serbian, looking to end the year at the top of the ATP rankings for a record-equalling sixth time, saved two set points before hammering his way past the 20-year-old Moutet.

Former two-time All-Star Fairly dies at 81

Two-time All-Star Ron Fairly has died of cancer, Southern California announced Wednesday. He was 81. The school said Fairly, a member of USC's Athletic Hall of Fame, died in Indian Wells, Calif.

NHL roundup: Bonino hat trick lifts Preds to 4th straight win

Nick Bonino scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Pekka Rinne stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout and the 57th of his career. Nashville improved its season-high winning streak to four games in a row.

Jets' Adams: 'Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady'

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams explained to reporters Wednesday why he's upset that his name was involved in trade discussions before Tuesday's deadline. "It definitely hurt me," said Adams, whom the Jets reportedly discussed with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. "I hold myself at a high level. You know the Rams, they don't take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. You know what I mean? That's where I hold myself, in that regard. So regardless of -- I understand you have a job to do. That's the way I took it."

Top Santa Anita vet says track is safest in U.S.

The Santa Anita Park's top veterinarian said drug reforms instituted at the race track have made it the safest in the country even though 36 horse fatalities have occurred at the venue this year. The high number of deaths at the famed Southern California track, which will host the Breeders' Cup on Friday and Saturday, since the season began in last December, prompted public backlash and government investigations.

