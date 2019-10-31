International Development News
Cardinals rule out Edmonds, await decision on Johnson

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was ruled out of the Thursday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, while a decision had yet to be reached on David Johnson. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday afternoon that Edmonds (hamstring) won't play. Fellow running back Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Johnson leads the Cardinals with 300 rushing yards, and Edmonds is right behind at 295. If both players sit out, Arizona's backs are recent pickups Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris along with Kenyan Drake, acquired earlier this week from the Miami Dolphins. Zenner (one carry, 0 yards) is the only one of the trio to run the ball for the Cardinals.

"We'll kind of get it rolling and see how it goes," Kingsbury said of going with the committee approach. Drake has been receiving a crash course on the offense since arriving in the Phoenix area around 4 p.m. MT on Monday.

"I've enjoyed the last 36 hours I have been here," Drake said after Wednesday's workout. "Once I put the uniform on (Thursday), run around, get hit a little bit and realize I play for the Arizona Cardinals for real, I feel like it'll slow down for me. Until then, I'm full speed ahead." Kingsbury said he was impressed by how well Drake is grasping his offensive responsibilities.

"He's been great," Kingsbury said. "Really picked things up quickly. He's played in several different offenses, but he's been grinding away at it since he got here. The first night he got here, he was in meetings. Excited to see what he can do. He's got some explosiveness. He's a very talented player, and we're going to get him in the game in some capacity and see where it goes." Also ruled out for the game are defensive end Zach Allen (shoulder). Right tackle Justin Murray (knee) is questionable.

