International Development News
Development News Edition

Blackhawks say rookie Dach not going anywhere

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:19 IST
Blackhawks say rookie Dach not going anywhere
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chicago Blackhawks first-round draft pick Kirby Dach will not be returned to his junior team and is expected to remain in the NHL all season, coach Jeremy Colliton said Wednesday. Dach, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, was told by Colliton and general manager Stan Bowman on Tuesday that he won't return to his junior team in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The expectation is he will remain with Chicago all season.

"He's shown he can help us, and he's only going to get better," Colliton told media members after practice on Wednesday. "I think the player he is now, there's likely going to be a huge improvement as the year goes on, and the player (he is) in February I'm sure is going to be an impact player for us." The 18-year-old Dach, a 6-foot-4 forward, has a goal and an assist in six games. He has averaged 11:59 of ice time.

The decision to keep Dach more than nine games means his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks will take effect this season. Should he play 40 games, that would count as an official full season and put Dach a year closer to unrestricted free agency. "It's thrilling and exciting for me," Dach told reporters in Los Angeles, where the Blackhawks will play the Kings on Saturday. "It's something I've dreamed of my whole life. I came into camp wanting to make this team, and to finally get that recognition from Jeremy and the management group is awesome, and I'm thrilled to be here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Second minister resigns from Japan PM's cabinet over alleged scandal

Japans justice minister stepped down on Thursday - the second resignation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abes newly formed cabinet in less than a week - after a media report that his office gave out gifts such as potatoes and corn to constituen...

Rugby-Burgess charged with 'intimidation' on day of retirement - report

Dual code international Sam Burgess was charged with intimidation by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League NRL, local media reported on Thursday. Burgess, 30, was involved in a domest...

Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesdays road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the...

NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the teams urgency during the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019