Brisbane Heat appoint Ryan Harris as bowling coach for upcoming BBL

Brisbane Heat on Thursday announced the appointment of former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as the new bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

He was the club's inaugural signing in the first edition of the tournament and he also played in the second edition. "I really enjoyed my time as a player with the Heat, and it was where I got an opportunity to dip my toe in the water with regards to coaching,'' Harris said in an official statement.

He will be working alongside head coach Darren Lehmann and assistant coach James Hopes. "It is another great chance for me to improve my coaching experience with 'Boof' and get ready to work with some of the country's most talented young players at the Under-19 World Cup next year,'' he added.

The 40-year-old will depart before the conclusion of the upcoming edition of the BBL as he is Australia's U-19 coach for the ICC World Under-19 World Cup slated to be played South Africa next year. "We used Ryan as a bowling mentor early in the BBL when he was returning from injury, and I know Dan Vettori had him on his staff in a similar role a few years ago,'' Heat coach Lehmann said on the appointment of Harris.

"I was lucky enough to captain Ryan as a grade cricketer, a rookie player and as a state cricketer. He was one of the most talented players I had ever seen. We are really pleased we can continue his growth as a coach as I know he has a lot to offer Australian cricket in that regard. It will be great to know he will be heading on from us to help the Australian Under-19 players pursue their dreams of a World Cup," he added. In his international career, Harris claimed 113 Test wickets at an average of 23.52. He represented Deccan Chargers and King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since retiring in 2015, Harris has worked with Cricket Australia's High Performance coaching program and he is currently Australia senior men's team's bowling coach for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. BBL is slated to be played from December 17- February 6. Brisbane Heat will face Sydney Thunder in the tournament opener on December 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

