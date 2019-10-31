International Development News
Canadiens cruise past Coyotes

Shea Weber had a goal and assist, and Carey Price stopped 33 shots, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and former Coyote Nick Cousins also scored for Montreal, which has won four of six. Price improved to 12-1-0 in 13 career starts versus Arizona.

Jakob Chychrun scored the Coyotes' lone goal, which came in the third period. Arizona lost for just the second time in eight games and the second time in five home games this season. Gallagher and Weber scored goals in the first few seconds of the first and second periods, respectively, and Cousins' goal came 1:17 into the third. Drouin was credited with his sixth goal of the season at 11:03 of the third when he stuffed in a rebound that spun along the goal line and appeared to get help from an Arizona player's skate.

Drouin scored twice in Montreal's previous game, a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Gallagher, playing in his 500th career NHL game, put in a loose puck 22 seconds into the game to give Montreal an early lead.

Just 24 seconds into the second period, Montreal made it 2-0 when Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta lost his balance trying to get back into position to stop Weber's shot. A blade on one of Raanta's skates appeared to come off, play continued, and Raanta made a diving attempt at a save but couldn't keep the puck out of the net. Raanta, the backup to No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper, got the start with the Coyotes coming off a four-game East Coast road trip that ended Monday. He made 32 saves.

Neither team managed to take advantage of five power plays between them. Arizona center Brad Richardson missed his third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

