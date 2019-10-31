International Development News
Led by Boeser's hat trick, Canucks roll past Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:04 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Brock Boeser delivered his third career hat trick and the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored four power-play goals to win for the eighth time in their last 10 games with a 5-3 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Kings. Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists, while Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, as the Canucks extended a winning run that started with a victory over the Kings in the third game of the season.

Jeff Carter scored two goals and Adrian Kempe added one of his own for the Kings, who saw their losing streak extend to four games while giving up five goals in all four of those games. Los Angeles, which gave up a season-high six power-play opportunities, is 2-7-0 over its last nine games.

Boeser and Horvat each scored power-play goals over the final 2:21 of the first period as Vancouver took a 2-1 lead. The Canucks won their third consecutive road game in the opener of a three-game California trip. The Kings jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Carter took a pass from Anze Kopitar and scored past Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom on a straight rush toward the net. Kopitar's eighth assist gave him 900 career points.

It was all Canucks from there, although Kempe did score for the Kings midway through the second period to forge a 2-2 tie. It was Kempe's first goal of the season as Kopitar delivered another assist. Boeser gave the Canucks the lead for good at 15:17 of the second period when he scored on a length-of-the-ice rush, catching the Kings on a line change. His third goal of the game, on the power play, came just under one minute into the third period when he took a pass from Horvat and scored past Kings goalie Jonathan Quick.

Pettersson scored his fourth of the season at 15:46 of the third period, while Carter scored his fourth of the season with under two minutes remaining. The Canucks held a 49-24 advantage in shots on goal, the first time a Kings opponent had more shots on goal than they did. Markstrom had 21 saves in the victory.

The Kings played without center Tyler Toffoli, who saw his consecutive-game streak end at 207 after he was a healthy scratch.

