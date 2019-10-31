International Development News
Development News Edition

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:58 IST
This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bangladesh has a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for the Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener will be played in New Delhi and will be followed by matches in Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 11).

The T20 series will be followed by a two-match Test series with Eden Garden set to host India's historic Day/Night with the pink ball from November 22. Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, says the T20 series is the best opportunity for the visitors to beat the hosts.

"This is the best opportunity for Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up. However, in their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahman) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks in-experience compared to their spin bowler in the team," Laxman said on Star Sports show Game Plan. "Mustafizur would need to play key-role in picking-up early wicket with the new ball. Since Virat is not there in the side, team India seems to be little inexperienced in the middle order," he said.

Laxman said it's time that youngsters take the responsibility to win matches and series for India. "Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for India's bowling department because the venues where the matches will be played is more spinner friendly. There is a lot of inexperience in this bowling line up so I hope Yuzendra Chahal plays all three matches.

"I think it's a great opportunity for other young players like Krunal Pandya to win matches and bowl those tough over to emerge victorious," he said. Laxman though predicted that India can win the series 2-1.

"I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India. Also with the form Rohit (Sharma) and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Saritha Nair, husband Radhakrishnan sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in solar scam case

A Coimbatore court on Thursday sentenced entrepreneur Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan to three years imprisonment in connection with the solar panel scam case. Sessions judge Kannan also fined the couple Rs 10,000 each, fail...

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in east ahead of peace talks

Ukraine plans more troop withdrawals in the eastern Donbass region as a confidence building measure to help pave the way for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Ukraines milit...

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.There are no immediate r...

Hyderabad airport begins trials on body scanners

In line with the directive of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security BCAS, the Hyderabad international airport has commenced a three-month trial of the body scanner for passengers. The scanner was placed at the domestic departure terminal, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019