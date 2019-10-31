it's all about keeping scoreboard clean: Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Indian team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it is all about keeping the scoreboard clean. "It's not about whom you are playing ..... It's all about keeping the scoreboard clean #1moreday #qualifier #olympic @Tokyo2020 @FIH_Hockey @obohockey," Sreejesh tweeted.

The winners of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha will qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches- for each match, three points are awarded to the winner, one point to each team in the event of a draw.

However, if there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be placed according to their respective goal difference. But if the equality still remains, then a shoot-out competition will be played to get the winner. Indian 18-man team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (c), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil (vc), Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

The men's team will take on Russia in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha on November 1 and 2 while the women's team will take on the USA before men's match on the same day. (ANI)

