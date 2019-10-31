Soccer-Silva ruled out of PSG's trip to Dijon
Centre back Thiago Silva has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Dijon on Friday because of illness, coach Thomas Tuchel said. The Brazil international "has been ill overnight and he is not with the squad," Tuchel told a news conference on Thursday.
PSG, however, welcome back holding midfielder Idrissa Gueye after the Senegalese recovered from a groin injury, a key return in the absence of Marco Verratti who is sidelined with a calf injury. The French champions lead the standings with 27 points from 11 games, eight ahead of second-placed Nantes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
