International Development News
Development News Edition

Ganguly's initiative to organise D/N Test is laudable: Former BCCI president CK Khanna

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:51 IST
Ganguly's initiative to organise D/N Test is laudable: Former BCCI president CK Khanna

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's initiative to have India's first-ever Day/Night Test is a "step in the right direction", former president CK Khanna said on Thursday. Ganguly took over from Khanna and within a week announced India's first pink ball Test, something that will be his lasting legacy, feels the veteran administrator.

"Sourav has already proved that he is more than a capable administrator. The Day Night Test is the way forward and he has shown the way. I congratulate him for his ability to take risk so early in his role, something that was his hallmark as an Indian captain," Khanna said on the day. The former DDCA president feels that Ganguly's administrative skills came to the fore when he changed the drainage system of Eden Gardens before 2016 World T20 and organised the Pakistan game despite heavy rains.

"I don't think anyone could have thought that we would have a match that day but as CAB president, Ganguly made best use of his resources and we had a thrilling Indo-Pak match. He surely will bring his A game as the BCCI president and will have an eventful term," Khanna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji The Next Level have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more. While the first trailer which released back in July took fans on an adventurous r...

BRIEF-Alberta Energy Minister says Encana Corp was preparing to move since 2015

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, speaking at a news conference ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS SHE DOES NOT EXPECT CANADA OIL DIFFERENTIALS TO CHANGE WITH ADDITIONAL RAIL SHIPMENTS ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS ENCANA CORP WAS WORKING TOWA...

UPDATE 2-Spain offers to host COP25 climate change summit after Chile's withdrawal

Spain has offered to host the United Nations COP25 climate change summit in Madrid, following Chiles withdrawal as host amid raging street protests in the South American nation. The Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that Pr...

UPDATE 1-Man detained by police outside UK's Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St Georges English flag was pinned to the ground by police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.A spokeswoman for Johnsons office said she wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019