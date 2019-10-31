International Development News
Development News Edition

Steelers LB Chickillo off commissioner's exempt list

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
Steelers LB Chickillo off commissioner's exempt list

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned linebacker Anthony Chickillo to the active roster after he was removed from the commissioner's exempt list, the team announced Thursday. He is now eligible to play and practice.

"The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a team statement. On Oct. 20, Chickillo, 26, was arrested at a casino hotel in southern Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment relating to a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, an Olympic pole vaulter for the Canadian national team.

All charges were withdrawn Wednesday because Chickillo and Newman, who was cited for harassment in the incident, elected not to pursue charges. In a statement issued Wednesday, Newman said she and Chickillo hadn't been in contact since Oct. 20.

"I choose to move forward, to focus on me and the next ten months preparing for the Olympic Games. Part of my choice also means allowing myself to heal, to forgive and grow stronger," she said. Chickillo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 from Miami (Fla.), signed a two-year, $8 million contract before the season. A foot injury has limited him to three games this season, in which he has three assisted tackles and 0.5 sacks.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers released linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who had replaced Chickillo on the 53-man roster. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of all kinds of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the In...

UPDATE 2-Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of gusting desert winds that have fanned flames and displaced thousands of people. The fast-moving Hillside Fire...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign

U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment. The report from the Commerce De...

Concerned over current political developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Co-Presidents of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Mr. Carlos Zorrinho SD, PT and Mr. Joseph Owona Kono, express their deep concern with the current political developments in Guinea-Bissau and deem the Presidential decree aiming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019