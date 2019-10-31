International Development News
Development News Edition

Chess legend Anand asks grand masters to improve Elo rating

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:46 IST
Chess legend Anand asks grand masters to improve Elo rating
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian chess legend and former World champion Viswanathan Anand on Thursday praised P Iniyan, Prithu Gupta and Raunak Sadhwani, who recently became the country's63rd, 64th and 65th grandmasters respectively, and urged them to work hard to break the 2600 Elo points barrier. He was speaking at a felicitation function organized here by Microsense Private Limited, a global technology company.

Hailing the individual strengths of the players, Anand spoke also about the importance of the role played by parents and institutions like Microsense. He urged the youngsters to keep working hard, improve their Elo rating and break the 2600 barrier.

Anand, whose next tournament would be in Romania, said he had not yet firmed up plans for 2020 but made it known he would playing Wijk Ann Zee. Iniyan, Prithu Gupta and Raunak Sadhwani are among the 20 talented youngsters mentored, supported and funded by Microsense.

They are also three of the six talents who were coached by Russian legend Vladimir Kramnik as part of the Microsense Kramnik Chess Programme in August this year. FIDE vice-president D V Sundar, Microsense Private Limited managing director S Kailasanathan and Microsense CEO Sujit Singh also spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment with growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The Marsonaut experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of L...

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment inquiry against Trump

In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. The resolution sets the stage for the next phase of invest...

EU 'nearly' on track for 2030 emission cuts, 'significant' work still needed -agency

The European Union is currently nearly on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 below 1990 levels by 2030, but still needs much work, the European Environment Agency said in a report published Thursday.Significant increase in efforts ...

Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019