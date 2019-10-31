International Development News
Phillies hire ex-Reds skipper Price as pitching coach

The Philadelphia Phillies hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as pitching coach Thursday. Price, 57, managed the Reds for parts of five seasons from 2014-18 and compiled a 279-387 record.

Joining the staff of recently hired manager Joe Girardi, Price becomes the Phillies' third pitching coach in three years. Rick Kranitz and Chris Young were let go following the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively. Philadelphia finished 17th in the majors last season with a 4.53 team ERA.

Before managing the Reds, Price was their pitching coach for four years (2010-13). In 2013, his staff ranked fourth in the majors in ERA (3.38) and led the National League in strikeouts (1,296). In 2012, Cincinnati's bullpen led the majors in saves (56) and relief ERA (2.65). Price previously served as pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Seattle Mariners (2000-05).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

