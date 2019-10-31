International Development News
Djokovic sets up Paris Masters quarter-final with Tsitsipas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:57 IST
Paris, Oct 31 (AFP) Novak Djokovic saw off Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday to reach his eighth Paris Masters quarter-final, where he will renew his burgeoning rivalry with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The top seed, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world number one spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is chasing a record-extending fifth Bercy title, but will next face world number seven Tsitsipas, who leads their head-to-head record 2-1. Djokovic is hoping to tie Pete Sampras' record of finishing six years as the world's best player, but Nadal can be sure of denying the Serbian that achievement with a maiden Paris title this week.

The Spaniard takes on three-time Grand Slam title-winner Stan Wawrinka in his third-round match later on Thursday. (AFP) ATK ATK

