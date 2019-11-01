International Development News
Development News Edition

Flames rally behind Tkachuk, beat Preds in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 08:38 IST
Flames rally behind Tkachuk, beat Preds in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk tied the score in the final minute of regulation and tallied a spectacular game-winning goal at the buzzer in overtime as the Flames rallied past the host Nashville Predators 6-5 on Thursday. The Flames scored four times in the third period to erase two deficits -- 4-1 and 5-4 -- to snap a two-game (0-1-1) losing skid.

Tkachuk, who also had an assist in a three-point night, completed the rally by shooting the puck from between his legs in a highlight-reel goal that beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne for the winner. Derek Ryan (goal, assist), Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Alan Quine scored goals for Calgary, and Sean Monahan had three assists and Johnny Gaudreau two.

David Rittich stopped 31 shots. Nashville's Austin Watson posted a career night with two goals and two assists, and Calle Jarnkrok netted two short-handed goals. The Predators' Nick Bonino also scored, Colton Sissons had two assists and Rinne stopped 21 shots.

Filip Forsberg returned to the Nashville lineup after missing six games due to a lower-body injury. The fans saluted Watson, 27, when the Predators announced over the public address system that they had signed him to a three-year, $4.5 million contract extension, and the forward and the team played as if inspired from the outset.

Bonino scored all three goals in the club's 3-0 home win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and he stayed hot against the Flames. Bonino collected a rebound and swept in a backhander through Rittich's pads at 5:33 for his fourth consecutive goal for Nashville -- all on rebounds. It was his team-best seventh tally.

Sissons skated below the goal line almost five minutes later and dished a pass back to Watson, who popped in his second goal of the season, but Ryan scored his second goal of the season after a slick pass through the crease from Tkachuk at 15:27. Nashville scored its third short-handed goal in the second period when Watson intercepted a pass to start a two-on-one with Jarnkrok, who wristed in his fourth at 4:36.

Jarnkrok tallied his second short-handed goal when Watson dove and chipped a loose puck to him, starting a two-on-one with Roman Josi. But Jarnkrok shot the puck instead, roofing a wrister over Rittich at 18:52. In a wild third, Andersson beat Rinne on the glove side at 1:58, Lindholm scored his team-leading ninth at 13:38 and Quine tied it with 3:21 remaining.

Watson put Nashville up with 82 seconds remaining, but Tkachuk tied it with Rittich pulled from his goal and the extra attacker on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bag with suspected RDX contents found at Delhi airport, security tightened

A bag with suspected RDX contents was found at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to restrictions in passenger movements for a couple of hours, officials said. The black-coloured bag, first detected around 1 am by a CIS...

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formation:

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formationRaut....

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019