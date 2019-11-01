Olympics-Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to move marathon
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike gave her reluctant consent to moving the marathon venue to Sapporo for next year's Summer Games, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the International Olympics Committee over staging the event.
"I think we must move forward," Koike said at a four-party meeting with representatives from the IOC, the 2020 organising committee and the national government, which was open to media. "I don't approve but the decision can't be avoided."
