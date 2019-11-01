49ers LB Alexander to have MRI Friday after chest injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is scheduled to undergo an MRI on the chest injury that forced him out of the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told media members after the 28-25 win that there is some worry in the organization that Alexander may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area tweeted Thursday night that the 49ers are cautiously optimistic that the injury is not season-ending, reporting that the veteran linebacker has a "good range of motion" and that the injury wasn't immediately diagnosed as a pectoral tear. Alexander, 25, did not record a tackle in Thursday's victory that moved the 49ers to 8-0 on the season, the franchise's first 8-0 start since beginning the 1990 season 10-0.

In his first season in San Francisco, Alexander entered Thursday's game second on the team with 34 tackles along with an interception in his first seven games. He has already played more games this season than he did a year ago in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. Originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 out of LSU, Alexander played four seasons for the Buccaneers and was a Pro Bowl selection during the 2017 campaign. In 54 career games (all starts), Alexander has posted 414 tackles, 7.5 sacks and seven interceptions in his four-plus seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)