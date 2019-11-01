WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. Charlotte will visit Mumbai (Nov 14-15) and Bengaluru (Nov 16) to meet fans in the two cities.

She will meet Special Olympics athletes on the occasion of Children's day in Mumbai and will also make an appearance at ComicCon India. Daughter of legendary WWE superstar Ric Flair, Charlotte is a second-generation professional wrestler currently drafted under the RAW brand.

After her debut on RAW, she became the first athlete to win the RAW Women's Championship, a title she has gone on to win on multiple occasions. With five titles at SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte is a record ten-time women's champion on WWE's main roster.

