Moeen Ali to feature in Mzansi Super League

England cricketer Moeen Ali signed a deal with the Mzansi Super League franchise Cape Town Blitz on Thursday for the second edition.

England cricketer Moeen Ali. Image Credit: ANI

England cricketer Moeen Ali signed a deal with the Mzansi Super League franchise Cape Town Blitz on Thursday for the second edition. "Moeen brings huge international experience to the team and in county cricket, he won the T20 Blast in 2018 with Worcestershire Rapids and he led them to 2019 final, so we're looking forward to having him in Cape Town," Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince said.

Moeen was a key member of England's World Cup-winning squad and has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for two seasons. "I'm very excited to be part of the MSL and joining Cape Town Blitz for the start of the tournament. I'm looking forward to playing with and against some world-class players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying.

The all-rounder has played 25 T20I and has scored 235 runs at an average of 14.68. Moeen has also taken 15 wickets at a strike rate of 24.1. (ANI)

