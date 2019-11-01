International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal marches on in Paris, Djokovic also reaches quarters

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a maiden Paris Masters title with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-4 victory against old foe Stan Wawrinka to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday. The Spaniard, who will take over as world number one from Novak Djokovic on Monday, converted two of three break chances to claim his 19th win in 22 encounters against the Swiss. Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks: Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores ($6 million) and left-hander T.J. McFarland ($1.85 million), making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier this month. The Diamondbacks also optioned outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-hander Robby Scott to Triple-A Reno. Chicago White Sox: All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu became a free agent along with outfielder Jon Jay, right-hander Ivan Nova and left-handers Ross Detwiler and Hector Santiago, the team confirmed. The club claimed left-hander Josh Osich off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers hand Spurs 1st loss of season

Kawhi Leonard had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 103-97 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. The game marked the third matchup between Leonard and DeRozan since the Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in July 2018 in a deal that brought DeRozan to San Antonio. Michigan State LB Bachie suspended for failed drug test

The Big Ten on Thursday ruled Michigan State starting linebacker Joe Bachie ineligible after the senior tested positive for what the university said was "a substance that is classified as a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league." Michigan State plans to file an immediate appeal with the Big Ten. Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title. For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record. Patriots release WR Gordon off IR

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Josh Gordon off injured reserve on Thursday. The move means that Gordon is now available to other teams on the waiver wire.

Atlanta Braves: Declined mutual 2019 option for $7.5 million on outfielder Billy Hamilton, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Tensions were running high at troubled Santa Anita Park this week ahead of the Breeders' Cup championships on Friday and Saturday as all involved hope the horses compete safely. Thirty six horses have died at the famed Southern California venue since the season began in late December and although the track's safety record has improved since it implemented drug reforms in March, some trainers are still feeling uneasy. Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move

Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next year's Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyo's governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship event. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stunned many Games organizers last month by announcing that the marathon, one of the most prestigious events at any Olympics and one especially beloved in Japan, would be moved to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat. NFL notebook: Williams says Redskins misdiagnosed cancer

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his silence on Thursday and said he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years, leading to his dispute with the team. Williams said he thought he was getting a cyst cut out during the offseason appointment only to learn he had dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a skin cancer that develops inside connective tissue cells.

