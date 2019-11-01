International Development News
President leads SA's support for Springboks in Rugby World Cup final

Cabinet at its meeting called on all South Africans and supporters from across the globe to rally behind the “Boks” and demonstrate their support by participating in Green Fridays and sharing messages of support on social media platforms.

The Springboks bagged a 19-16 win over Wales in the second semi-final at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday to gain a spot in the final. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has departed South Africa for Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nation's support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday.

The Springboks bagged a 19-16 win over Wales in the second semi-final at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday to gain a spot in the final.

Addressing the post Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu called on South Africans to focus on supporting the Springboks.

"As a government, we fully support the Springboks," he said.

South Africans are urged to use the hashtag #StrongerTogether, #Bokke, #Rugbyworldcup on all social media platforms.

"Cabinet proudly congratulates the national rugby team, the Springboks, on reaching the finals of the 2019 RWC," Cabinet said in a statement.

South Africans will be able to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England on SABC 2.

Cabinet welcomed the SABC's decision to broadcast live the final match between South Africa and England on Saturday, the 2nd November, from 11h00.

The SABC's Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe, said the broadcaster is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation.

"The SABC is excited to be able to bring this historic game to the nation, as the public broadcaster recognizes the role it plays in social cohesion, nation-building and promoting sports of national interest," said Mxakwe.

Meanwhile, the Department of Arts and Culture, together with the Department of Sport and Recreation under the Ministry of Sports, Arts, and Culture will this morning host a rally at Corner Paul Kruger and Madiba Street, Pretoria CBD (outside the Sechaba Building).

Members of the public are urged to come dressed in Green and Gold with their paraphernalia, vuvuzelas, and scarves and join in the singing along of songs of unity and march to Church Square in support of Amabhokobhoko!

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

