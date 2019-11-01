International Development News
Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow.

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye. Image Credit: ANI

After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow. Tye had injured his right elbow and could barely take part in Australia's training session at the Adelaide Oval last week. He was replaced by Sean Abbott for the Sri Lanka series.

Medical reports revealed that Tye requires surgery and will miss ten to twelve weeks of cricket which includes the T20I series against Pakistan and the entire BBL, ESPN Cricinfo reported. The 32-year-old earned a name for his variations in the death overs.

Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20I series. (ANI)

Also Read: Andrew Tye ruled out of Sri Lanka series due to elbow injury

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

