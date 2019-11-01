Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, Nov 1 (AFP) Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday. Sri Lanka

K. Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13 N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0

K. Perera c Turner b Cummins 57 A. Fernando c McDermott b Cummins 20

O. Fernando c Carey b Richardson 6 B. Rajapaksa not out 17

S. Jayasuriya b Starc 12 L. Malinga not out 8

Extras (lb8, w1) 9 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-33, 3-76, 4-99, 5-110, 6-132 Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-2, Richardson 4-0-25-2, Cummins 4-0-23-2, Zampa 4-0-30-0, Agar 4-0-24-0

Australia A. Finch c Jayasuriya b Kumara 37

D. Warner not out 57 S. Smith c Sandakan b Pradeep 13

B. McDermott lbw Malinga 5 A. Turner not out 22

Extras (lb5, w6) 11 Total (three wickets, 17.4 overs) 145

Fall of wickets: 1-69 (Finch), 2-85 (Smith), 3-99 (McDermott) Bowling: Malinga 4-0-22-1, Kumara 4-0-49-1, Pradeep 3.4-0-20-1, Jayasuriya 2-0-24-0, Sandakan 4-0-25-0. (AFP) AT AT

