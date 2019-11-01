Honda rider Mikail picked for Asia Talent Cup

Fifteen-year-old Honda rider Mohamed Mikail on Friday became the first Indian to join the 2020 Asia Talent Cup grid.

Mikail, who is based in Chennai, was among the five young riders from India to participate in the selection for 2020 season Asia Talent Cup at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

These included 13-year-old Sarthak Shrikant Chavan from Pune, 14-year-old Kavin Samaar Quintal, 15-year-old Geoffrey and 16-year-old Varoon S from Chennai.

