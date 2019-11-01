Report: Yankees' Chapman eyes extension or will opt out

Reliever Aroldis Chapman will attempt to secure a contract extension with the New York Yankees before Saturday or opt out of the final two years and $30 million remaining on his current deal with the club, MLB Network announced. If Chapman opts out, the Yankees are expected to present him with a $17.8 million qualifying offer for 2020, according to the report. He is also expected to reject that as well.

Chapman, 31, had 37 saves in 42 attempts this past season, with a 2.21 ERA over 60 total appearances. It was the most saves he recorded in a season since he had 38 in 2013 with the Cincinnati Reds. Chapman has played three seasons under his five-year, $86 million deal, a record for a relief pitcher.

