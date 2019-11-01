International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen sets practice pace while Hamilton chills

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:36 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen sets practice pace while Hamilton chills
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the pace in first practice on Friday for the U.S. Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton, sitting on the brink of a sixth drivers' title, chilled on a cold day.

Verstappen, who was stripped of his Mexican Grand Prix pole last Saturday after failing to slow for yellow warning flags, appeared determined to get on the front row in Austin, lapping the Circuit of the Americas with a fastest lap of one minute 34.057 seconds. The Dutchman was 0.169 quicker than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who was best of the rest.

Hamilton, a six-time winner of the U.S. Grand Prix, spent most of the 90-minute practice testing tyres before getting on softs late in the session to jump up the timing sheets and put his Mercedes into eighth place. Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, the only driver still with a chance of overtaking Hamilton in the drivers' standings, was 17th best.

Hamilton will clinch the title if he finishes eighth or better on Sunday but does not need to score any points at all to continue for another year as champion if Bottas does not win. Bottas, 74 points behind with three races remaining worth a maximum 78, has yet to finish higher than fifth in Texas.

It was a cold, bumpy start to the U.S. Grand Prix. Unseasonably cold conditions greeted drivers as they arrived at the track, with frost covering the brush, but it was a choppy circuit that brought out the complaints.

"These bumps are insane out here -- I don't know if this track is safe," Hamilton told his team over the radio. If Hamilton was unhappy with the conditions he was no doubt pleased to have the reassuring voice of race engineer Peter Bonnington back in his headset.

'Bono', as Bonnington is known to friends and team mates, missed the Mexico Grand Prix due to a "a personal medical procedure" and had been expected to miss two races but was back in the pits here to help Hamilton to a sixth title. Ferrari's bid for a seventh straight pole suffered a setback when Charles Leclerc spent the early part of the session in the garage with engine problems but they once again showed their late-season pace with Vettel clocking the second-best effort and his Monegasque team mate seventh just ahead of Hamilton.

Red Bull's British-born Thai rookie Alexander Albon was third quickest followed by Toro Rosso's Frenchman Pierre Gasly and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo in fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WBBSE asks secondary schools to declare November 4 as holiday

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE on Friday asked its affiliate secondary schools to declare November 4 as an additional holiday on account of the Chhat festival. The state had earlier declared November 4 as an additional h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization -U.S. official

The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his role in the organization and where he came from after a U.S. raid last month killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counte...

JKHCBAJ calls strike over shifting of court complex, transfer of powers

The J-K High Court Bar Associations Jammu chapter on Friday went on a strike protesting against the proposed shifting of the court complex in Jammu. The chapters members are also against transferring powers for registration of land document...

Sovan Chatterjee gets 'Y-plus' security cover, fuels speculations of return to TMC

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee was accorded Y-plus category security cover by the state government, triggering speculations of his return to the Trinamool Congress. Chatterjee got the security cover from the state government, just days after h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019