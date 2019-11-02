International Development News
Redskins rookie QB Haskins to start vs. Bills

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 00:03 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 00:01 IST
Rookie Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start Sunday when the Washington Redskins visit the Buffalo Bills, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Friday. Haskins has completed 12 of 22 passes for 140 yards with four interceptions in two relief appearances since being selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

The 22-year-old replaced an injured Case Keenum in Washington's 24-3 loss to the New York Giants on Sept. 29, completing 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions. Haskins entered last week's 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after Keenum sustained a concussion. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

Colt McCoy will serve as the backup to Haskins on Sunday for the Redskins (1-7), who have scored a total of nine points in consecutive defeats.

