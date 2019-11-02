REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday. TRUMP-NATIONALS

World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House (Reuters) - The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise’s first World Series triumph.

HORSERACING-BREEDERS Baffert eyes fourth Breeders' Cup win with McKinzie

ARCADIA, Calif. (Reuters) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will look to claim a record-extending fourth Breeders’ Cup Classic with McKinzie at Santa Anita Park on Saturday although victory for the favorite is far from guaranteed. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Dijon vs Paris St Germain - Ligue 1 wrap

Dijon host Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 1 Nov 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCUP-425-AHE/REPORT (TV) POSTPONED UNTIL 4/11 - Soccer - AFC Cup - 4.25 SC v Al Ahed

The AFC Cup final between North Korea's 4.25 SC and Al Ahed of Lebanon has been postponed until November 4 and will now be played in Kuala Lumpur. 2 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth play Manchester United in the Premier League. 2 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-SWEDEN/ Soccer - Swedish title race goes down to the wire

The winner of Sweden's top-flight Allsvenskan is set to be decided in the final round of games with Stockholm clubs Djurgardens IF and Hammarby and Malmo FF fighting it out on the final day. 2 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli

AS Roma host Napoli in a Serie A match 2 Nov 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt play champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and we wrap up all of the day's action, including leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach's game at Bayer Leverkusen. 2 Nov 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-WOB/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. 2 Nov 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Burnley

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City 2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-LVT-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer Spain - La Liga - Levante v Barcelona

Levante host FC Barcelona in La Liga. 2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool

Aston Villa play Liverpool in the Premier League. 2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton Manchester City play Southampton for the second time in a week - this time in the Premier League.

2 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan Bologna host Inter Milan in a Serie A match

2 Nov 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid Sevilla host Atletico Madrid in La Liga

2 Nov 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Chelsea Watford play Chelsea in the Premier League.

2 Nov 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT HORSE RACING

HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ Horse racing - Breeders' Cup

Santa Anita Park hosts the Breeders' Cup. 2 Nov

GOLF GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship third round Third-round coverage from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda

2 Nov GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

2 Nov MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-MALAYSIA/ (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix - the 18th race of the MotoGP season. 2 Nov 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v South Africa Yokohama hosts the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa.

2 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day seven of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features the two semi-finals. 2 Nov 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the semi-finals of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 2 Nov 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

