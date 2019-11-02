Reports: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

The Denver Broncos are placing quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Flacco was expected to be out four to six weeks with a herniated cervical disk in his neck, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brandon Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, will make his NFL debut for the Broncos (2-6) on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns (2-5). Denver is expected to promote fellow quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad to back up Allen.

Flacco, who was a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, completed 171 of 262 passes for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. The 34-year-old has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 171 career games with the Baltimore Ravens and Broncos.

