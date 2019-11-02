Steelers RB Conner doubtful to face Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed running back James Conner as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts. Connor sustained a shoulder injury to his AC joint in the waning moments of Pittsburgh's 27-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday. He didn't practice all week after rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The 24-year-old Conner has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Steelers (3-4). He also has 29 receptions for 236 yards with two scores in the passing game. Jaylen Samuels took first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to handle the majority of the workload against the Colts (5-2).

Samuels is returning from a two-game absence after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early October. He has 18 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown this season. The Steelers will also be without running back Benny Snell (knee) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion). Fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) is questionable.

