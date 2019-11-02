International Development News
Development News Edition

Reports: Steelers fined for not disclosing Big Ben injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 03:33 IST
Reports: Steelers fined for not disclosing Big Ben injury
Image Credit: Flickr

The NFL has fined the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin for violating a league policy nearly two months ago, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday. According to the reports, the fines -- $75,000 for the club and $25,000 for Tomlin -- stem from the team's handling of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's elbow injury prior to the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending, non-contact injury to his elbow against Seattle.

Per the reports, the Steelers listed Roethlisberger as did not practice Wednesday before Week 2 and listed the reason as "not injury related." He then practiced in full Thursday and Friday. The team typically gives the veteran quarterback Wednesday off before he practices the rest of the week. But according to the reports, some with the team knew that Roethlisberger had been dealing with elbow issues prior to the game. Center Maurkice Pouncey reportedly told an ESPN reporter after the game that he knew Roethlisberger had experienced elbow soreness "for the last few years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however hes not read...

Seahawks claim WR Gordon off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday. Gordon was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then will spend some time evalu...

WRAPUP 2-U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks

The United States and China on Friday said they made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month.The Chinese Commerce Min...

FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 17 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations

The largest field of Democratic presidential candidates in the modern U.S. political era shrank on Friday when former congressman Beto ORourke of Texas dropped out after struggling to raise funds for his campaign and falling behind in opini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019