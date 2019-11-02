Week 9 injury report

NFL injury reports for Sunday and Monday games, as released by the league on Friday. CHICAGO BEARS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

CHICAGO BEARS Status Report

OUT LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)

Thursday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep) Friday LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Friday TE Trey Burton (groin), WR Taylor Gabriel (shin), S Eddie Jackson (hamstring), DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Status Report

OUT LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee) QUESTIONABLE WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), T Jason Peters (knee), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) Thursday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (illness), T Jason Peters (knee)

Friday LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), DE Vinny Curry (not injury related), T Jason Peters (knee) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) Thursday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep)

Friday WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), DE Josh Sweat (ankle) Thursday CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), DE Josh Sweat (ankle)

Friday G Brandon Brooks (illness), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep), DE Josh Sweat (ankle) CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS

CLEVELAND BROWNS Status Report

OUT TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE T Kendall Lamm (knee)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), S Damarious Randall (hamstring) Thursday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring)

Friday TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR Odell Beckham (groin), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) Thursday WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder)

Friday WR Odell Beckham (groin), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand) Thursday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand)

Friday T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand) DENVER BRONCOS

Status Report OUT CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), S Will Parks (hand)

QUESTIONABLE DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), QB Joe Flacco (neck), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Von Miller (knee), LB Corey Nelson (biceps), S Will Parks (hand)

Thursday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), QB Joe Flacco (neck), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Corey Nelson (biceps), S Will Parks (hand) Friday CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), S Will Parks (hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Joseph Jones (ribs), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist), G Dalton Risner (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)

Thursday LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), LB Joseph Jones (ribs), LB Von Miller (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle), DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder) Friday DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Justin Hollins (knee)

Thursday LB Justin Hollins (knee), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist) Friday LB Todd Davis (knee, hip), LB Justin Hollins (knee), LB Joseph Jones (ribs), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist), LB Von Miller (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle)

DETROIT LIONS at OAKLAND RAIDERS DETROIT LIONS

Status Report OUT S Tracy Walker (knee)

DOUBTFUL DT Mike Daniels (foot) QUESTIONABLE RB Tra Carson (hamstring), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday G Graham Glasgow (back), DE Da'Shawn Hand (not injury related), S Tracy Walker (knee) Thursday DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), S Tracy Walker (knee)

Friday S Tracy Walker (knee) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring) Thursday RB Tra Carson (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels (foot), G Graham Glasgow (back), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring)

Friday RB Tra Carson (hamstring), DT Mike Daniels (foot), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (knee) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DT Damon Harrison (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (hip) Thursday DE Da'Shawn Hand (not injury related), QB Matthew Stafford (hip)

Friday G Graham Glasgow (back), DE Da'Shawn Hand (not injury related), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), QB Matthew Stafford (hip) OAKLAND RAIDERS

Status Report QUESTIONABLE DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin) Thursday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin)

Friday WR Dwayne Harris (foot), DE Josh Mauro (groin) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) Thursday DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder)

Friday DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), T Andre James (ankle), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee) Thursday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot)

Friday T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) GREEN BAY PACKERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

GREEN BAY PACKERS Green Bay conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.

Status Report QUESTIONABLE WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Robert Tonyan (hip)

Practice Report LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee) Thursday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee)

Friday WR Davante Adams (toe), T Bryan Bulaga (finger), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (knee) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za'Darius Smith (rib) Thursday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za'Darius Smith (rib)

Friday S Adrian Amos (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (rib), LB Oren Burks (chest), DT Kenny Clark (shin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), CB Kevin King (groin), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand, shoulder), S Will Redmond (ankle, elbow), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), S Darnell Savage (ankle), LB Preston Smith (hip), LB Za'Darius Smith (rib), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Status Report OUT DT Cortez Broughton (illness)

DOUBTFUL DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin) QUESTIONABLE WR Geremy Davis (hamstring)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee) Thursday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin)

Friday DT Cortez Broughton (illness), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), S Roderic Teamer (groin) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf), S Roderic Teamer (groin) Thursday DT Justin Jones (shoulder)

Friday DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf) Friday WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), T Russell Okung (calf)

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS in London HOUSTON TEXANS

Status Report OUT WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE T Tytus Howard (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion)

Thursday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) Friday WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)

Thursday T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) Friday T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Dylan Cole (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle)

Thursday LB Dylan Cole (knee), CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle) Friday LB Dylan Cole (knee), CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS Status Report

OUT LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DE Calais Campbell (back), CB D.J. Hayden (shoulder, neck), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), K Josh Lambo (right groin), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), CB Josh Robinson (not injury related), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring) Thursday CB D.J. Hayden (shoulder, neck), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), G Andrew Norwell (calf), CB Josh Robinson (not injury related), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring)

Friday LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Najee Goode (toe), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), S Jarrod Wilson (knee) Thursday DE Calais Campbell (back), WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Najee Goode (toe), K Josh Lambo (right groin), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), T Will Richardson (knee), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), S Jarrod Wilson (knee)

Friday WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder), K Josh Lambo (right groin), G Andrew Norwell (calf), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder) Thursday QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder)

Friday DE Calais Campbell (back), LB Najee Goode (toe), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), T Will Richardson (knee), S Jarrod Wilson (knee) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Status Report

OUT WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) DOUBTFUL CB Pierre Desir (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday DT Denico Autry (neck), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), CB Kenny Moore (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot)

Thursday CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), TE Eric Ebron (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) Friday T Anthony Castonzo (not injury related), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday DT Carl Davis (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip)

Thursday DT Carl Davis (hamstring), S Malik Hooker (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip, neck) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle) Thursday DT Denico Autry (neck), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot)

Friday DT Denico Autry (neck), DT Carl Davis (hamstring), TE Eric Ebron (ankle), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee), G Quenton Nelson (hip, neck), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot) PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Status Report OUT G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee)

DOUBTFUL RB James Conner (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE RB Roosevelt Nix (knee)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Benny Snell (knee) Thursday RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee)

Friday RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Benny Snell (knee) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Ulysees Gilbert (back) Friday RB Roosevelt Nix (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)

Thursday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) Friday LB Mark Barron (not injury related), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Status Report QUESTIONABLE WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)

Practice Report LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) Thursday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)

Friday WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee) Thursday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee)

Friday DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Status Report OUT G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE DE Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)

Thursday DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle) Friday G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)

Thursday CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) Friday DE Frank Clark (neck), P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday TE Blake Bell (back), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)

Thursday TE Blake Bell (back), DT Chris Jones (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle) Friday TE Blake Bell (back), CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), DT Chris Jones (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS NEW YORK JETS

Status Report OUT WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)

DOUBTFUL LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) QUESTIONABLE T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) Thursday WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Blake Cashman (shoulder), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin)

Friday WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee) Thursday S Jamal Adams (foot), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee)

Friday T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow) Thursday LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow)

Friday S Jamal Adams (foot), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee) MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation. Status Report

OUT CB Ken Webster (ankle) DOUBTFUL S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee)

QUESTIONABLE S Walt Aikens (hip), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle), T J'Marcus Webb (quadricep) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday S Reshad Jones (chest), CB Ken Webster (ankle)

Thursday CB Ken Webster (ankle) Friday CB Ken Webster (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday S Walt Aikens (hip), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip)

Thursday S Walt Aikens (hip), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip) Friday S Walt Aikens (hip), S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), T J'Marcus Webb (quadricep)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Vince Biegel (neck), T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Nik Needham (foot)

Thursday LB Vince Biegel (neck), T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Nik Needham (foot), T J'Marcus Webb (quadricep) Friday T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), CB Nik Needham (foot), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Status Report OUT TE O.J. Howard (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE TE Cameron Brate (ribs) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), TE O.J. Howard (hamstring)

Thursday TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) Friday TE O.J. Howard (hamstring), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday G Alex Cappa (forearm)

Thursday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), G Alex Cappa (forearm), T Demar Dotson (hamstring) Friday T Demar Dotson (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

Thursday CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) Friday TE Cameron Brate (ribs), G Alex Cappa (forearm), CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Status Report

DOUBTFUL S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique) Practice Report

Friday Practice Not Complete DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow), G Mike Iupati (knee), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique), CB Neiko Thorpe (tooth), DT Al Woods (neck) Thursday S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Duane Brown (biceps, knee), RB Chris Carson (not injury related), WR Tyler Lockett (not injury related), LB Bobby Wagner (not injury related), LB K.J. Wright (knee)

Thursday T Duane Brown (biceps, knee), S Delano Hill (elbow) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday S Marquise Blair (shoulder), CB Tre Flowers (neck), T Jamarco Jones (knee), S Bradley McDougald (back), QB Russell Wilson (knee) Thursday DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), S Marquise Blair (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (not injury related), DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Tre Flowers (neck), G Mike Iupati (knee), T Jamarco Jones (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (not injury related), S Bradley McDougald (back), CB Neiko Thorpe (tooth), LB Bobby Wagner (not injury related), QB Russell Wilson (knee), DT Al Woods (neck), LB K.J. Wright (knee)

TENNESSEE TITANS at CAROLINA PANTHERS TENNESSEE TITANS

Status Report OUT DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE CB Chris Milton (ankle) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

Thursday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle) Friday DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related)

Thursday LB Jayon Brown (groin), LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle) Friday LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Sharif Finch (shoulder)

Thursday CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related) Friday LB Jayon Brown (groin), CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related)

CAROLINA PANTHERS Status Report

OUT T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot) QUESTIONABLE LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Christian Miller (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), DT Vernon Butler (hip), T Greg Little (concussion), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), QB Cam Newton (foot), S Eric Reid (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), WR Jarius Wright (ankle) Thursday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot)

Friday LB Mario Addison (not injury related), T Greg Little (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), LB Christian Miller (ankle) Thursday DT Gerald McCoy (knee), LB Christian Miller (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle)

Friday LB Christian Miller (ankle) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Brian Burns (wrist) Thursday LB Brian Burns (wrist), DT Vernon Butler (hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), S Eric Reid (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder), WR Jarius Wright (ankle)

Friday LB Brian Burns (wrist), DT Vernon Butler (hip), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), S Eric Reid (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), WR Jarius Wright (ankle) WASHINGTON REDSKINS at BUFFALO BILLS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS Status Report

OUT TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), QB Case Keenum (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe) QUESTIONABLE DT Treyvon Hester (elbow)

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe) Thursday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe)

Friday S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe) LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), QB Case Keenum (concussion), G Wes Martin (chest), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion) Thursday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Case Keenum (concussion)

Friday TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Case Keenum (concussion) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), WR Steven Sims (toe) Thursday CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion), WR Steven Sims (toe)

Friday CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), DT Treyvon Hester (elbow), G Wes Martin (chest), CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion), WR Steven Sims (toe) BUFFALO BILLS

Status Report OUT LB Maurice Alexander (knee)

QUESTIONABLE S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related -- resting veteran), LB Maurice Alexander (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related -- resting veteran)

Thursday LB Maurice Alexander (knee), RB Frank Gore (not injury related -- resting veteran), DE Shaq Lawson (not injury related) Friday LB Maurice Alexander (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

Thursday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Friday S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Thursday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related -- resting veteran), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related -- resting veteran)

Friday LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related -- resting veteran), RB Frank Gore (not injury related -- resting veteran), T Ty Nsekhe (not injury related -- resting veteran) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS on Sunday night

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Status Report

QUESTIONABLE RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), RB James White (toe) Practice Report

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring)

Thursday RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring) Friday RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), RB James White (toe)

BALTIMORE RAVENS Status Report

QUESTIONABLE WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Earl Thomas (knee) Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE Wednesday S Earl Thomas (knee)

Thursday S Bennett Jackson (ankle) Friday WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Wednesday WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee)

Thursday WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), S Earl Thomas (knee) Friday CB Maurice Canady (thigh), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), S Earl Thomas (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Friday CB Jimmy Smith (knee)

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS on Monday night DALLAS COWBOYS

Practice Report DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Thursday T Cameron Fleming (calf) Friday T Cameron Fleming (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Thursday CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), T La'el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), T Tyron Smith (ankle), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck)

Friday CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), T La'el Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), T Tyron Smith (ankle), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DE Robert Quinn (rib) Friday DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Amari Cooper (ankle), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DE Robert Quinn (rib)

NEW YORK GIANTS Practice Report

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE Thursday CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), CB Grant Haley (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion)

Friday CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), CB Grant Haley (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) --Field Level Media

