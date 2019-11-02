International Development News
Packers' Smith cited for speeding, pot possession

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 06:36 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 06:33 IST
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana in September, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Based on documents filed in Wisconsin Circuit Court in Racine, Smith allegedly committed the violations on Sept. 29. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, when the player is not required to attend.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za'Darius Smith," the team said in a statement. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter." Smith and teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke were stopped by police while returning from Chicago, according to incident reports from the sheriff's office obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

With Smith driving, the players were stopped for allegedly going 81 mph in a 60 mph zone. Per the report, the officer who stopped them smelled marijuana and told the three men to exit the car. They were briefly handcuffed and questioned. According to the records, none of the men appeared to be high, and no marijuana was found on them. Smith reportedly said he smoked before leaving Chicago.

A search of the car, however, resulted in a duffel bag with three hollowed-out cigars containing marijuana and a vaping device being found in trunk. Marijuana is not legal in Wisconsin. The three men were released after Smith was cited for the non-criminal charges. The NFL figures to conduct an investigation due to the marijuana allegations.

Smith has a team-high eight sacks this year. He signed a four-year, $66 million contract with Green Bay as a free agent in March. He is in his fifth NFL season, with his previous action all coming with the Baltimore Ravens.

