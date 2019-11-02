LaVine, Porter lead Bulls past Pistons

Zach LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 22, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 112-106 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in his return to Chicago, where he won a Most Valuable Player award during the 2010-11 season. Bulls fans gave Rose a standing ovation when he entered the game. They showered him with "M-V-P" chants. Pistons center Andre Drummond had another monster performance in the paint with 25 points and 24 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Detroit trailed for much of the night, but a 3-pointer from the right corner by Pistons guard Langston Galloway evened the score at 96 with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter. Tony Snell put the Pistons on top 100-99 when he drove for a layup with 3:46 to play. It marked Detroit's first lead of the second half.

Fourteen seconds later, LaVine drained a 3-pointer to put the Bulls back on top 102-100. After a defensive stop by Chicago, LaVine made another 3-pointer with three minutes remaining to increase the advantage to 105-100. The teams traded a pair of free throws before a driving layup by Drummond with 1:28 to go pulled Detroit within 107-104.

The Bulls pulled away in the final minute, capped by a pair of free throws from LaVine. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with an 86-80 lead. The advantage would have been greater if not for a late drive to the net by Pistons forward Christian Wood, who converted a three-point play in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Chicago led 57-52 at halftime. The Bulls built a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter when a reverse layup by Porter made it 47-31.

Detroit fought back with a 21-8 run that shaved the deficit to three points, but Porter made another driving layup with 16.6 seconds remaining to push Chicago's lead back to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)