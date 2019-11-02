International Development News
Development News Edition

LaVine, Porter lead Bulls past Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 09:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 09:11 IST
LaVine, Porter lead Bulls past Pistons
Image Credit: Pixabay

Zach LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 22, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 112-106 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in his return to Chicago, where he won a Most Valuable Player award during the 2010-11 season. Bulls fans gave Rose a standing ovation when he entered the game. They showered him with "M-V-P" chants. Pistons center Andre Drummond had another monster performance in the paint with 25 points and 24 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Detroit trailed for much of the night, but a 3-pointer from the right corner by Pistons guard Langston Galloway evened the score at 96 with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter. Tony Snell put the Pistons on top 100-99 when he drove for a layup with 3:46 to play. It marked Detroit's first lead of the second half.

Fourteen seconds later, LaVine drained a 3-pointer to put the Bulls back on top 102-100. After a defensive stop by Chicago, LaVine made another 3-pointer with three minutes remaining to increase the advantage to 105-100. The teams traded a pair of free throws before a driving layup by Drummond with 1:28 to go pulled Detroit within 107-104.

The Bulls pulled away in the final minute, capped by a pair of free throws from LaVine. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with an 86-80 lead. The advantage would have been greater if not for a late drive to the net by Pistons forward Christian Wood, who converted a three-point play in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Chicago led 57-52 at halftime. The Bulls built a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter when a reverse layup by Porter made it 47-31.

Detroit fought back with a 21-8 run that shaved the deficit to three points, but Porter made another driving layup with 16.6 seconds remaining to push Chicago's lead back to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 230 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 3...

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019