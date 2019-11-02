International Development News
Development News Edition

Hintz scores twice as Stars get by Avalanche

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 09:49 IST
Hintz scores twice as Stars get by Avalanche
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Roope Hintz scored two goals, Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Denver on Friday night. Denis Gurianov, Mattias Janmark, and Joe Pavelski had assists for Dallas.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight and finished their homestand 0-2-1. Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri added assists for Colorado. MacKinnon has recorded at least one point in all 14 games this season. It is the longest streak to start the season by an Avalanche and the fourth-longest in franchise history.

MacKinnon finished with 12 shots on goal. It was a scoreless game when Hintz skated into the Avalanche zone and got the puck from Gurianov as he reached the right circle. Grubauer made the initial save but the puck dropped in front of him and Hintz tapped it between the pads at 18:06 of the first.

Hintz got his second of the night early in the second period. With Colorado on a power play, Janmark stole the puck at the Dallas blue line and slid a pass ahead to Hintz as he skated through the neutral zone. Hintz came in ahead of the Avalanche defense and beat Grubauer again through the five-hole at 5:39 for the shorthanded goal. It was Hintz's ninth of the season.

The Avalanche got one back later on the power play in the period right after they had a goal overturned because the net was off its moorings. Kadri won the faceoff in the Stars' end and it went back to Makar. He passed it to MacKinnon, who drifted in and beat Khudobin on a shot deflected in front at 9:54. It was MacKinnon's eighth of the season.

Colorado pressed for the equalizer throughout the third period and Grubauer went off for an extra skater with 1:38 left but couldn't tie it up. Khudobin had a big save on MacKinnon's shot from the top of the left circle just before time expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getzlaf, Ducks dump Canucks in OT

Ryan Getzlaf took a long outlet pass from Troy Terry and scored 230 into overtime Friday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and goalie John Gibson made 3...

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019