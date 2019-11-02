International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics: Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday's New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgei's record-breaking run at the Chicago Marathon last month brought the Nike Vaporfly shoes into focus, sparking heated debate over whether the hyper-advanced footwear gave an unfair advantage. Motor racing: Hamilton signals he is ready to clinch title in style

Lewis Hamilton posted the top time on Friday in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix, signaling he is ready to clinch a sixth Formula One drivers' title in style. Hamilton, who could secure the crown without even scoring a point in Texas, lapped the Circuit of the Americas in one minute 33.232 seconds to send Mercedes to the top of the timing sheets and put down his marker on a seventh U.S. Grand Prix win. Nadal edges closer to maiden Paris Masters title

Rafael Nadal edged closer to a maiden Paris Masters title as he ended local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's resilience in a 7-6(4) 6-1 victory to reach the semi-finals on Friday. The 19-times grand slam champion, who will take over from Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, faced no break points in a ruthless display to set up a meeting with Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Curry out for three months after surgery

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be out for at least three months after undergoing successful surgery in Los Angeles on Friday for a broken left hand, the NBA team said. The two-time NBA most valuable player is expected to make a full recovery from the break which occurred when he was driving to the basket in Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. Formula One and ESPN sign new deal

ESPN and Formula One signed a new three-year deal to continue to broadcast races in the United States, the all-sport network said on Friday. Formula One said the series had seen double-digit television viewership growth in the United States over the past two seasons since coverage returned to ESPN in 2018. Protesters greet Breeders' Cup patrons at Santa Anita

Horse racing is animal cruelty and should be banned, protesters who greeted patrons on the first day of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park said on Friday. "We're going to shut this shit down," Heather Wilson, an animal rights activist with Horseracing Wrongs, told Reuters while standing with two dozen other sign-wielding protesters near the entrance to the race track. Horse racing: Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau d'Or to win the Breeders' Cup $2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday. Dennis' Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate from his position on the inside post and ended up finishing last. Roundup: MLB transactions

Cincinnati Reds: Picked up $5.5 million option for 2020 on infielder Freddy Galvis. Colorado Rockies: Promoted minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott to major league bullpen coach. NWSL clubs get more money to pay top players

Clubs in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will be allowed to boost salaries and pay premiums to top-end players to help them to attract the world's best talent, the U.S.-based league announced on Friday. The nine clubs will each get an extra $300,000 in allocation money next season to pay top players more than the maximum permitted salary if they meet certain criteria. World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series triumph. The Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, beat the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the decisive seventh game of Major League Baseball's championship series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

