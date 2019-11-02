International Development News
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia after Marquez crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 14:10 IST
Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia after Marquez crash
Image Credit: Twitter (@FabioQ20)

Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo smashed the lap record at the Sepang International Circuit to earn his team a home pole position for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix, while MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash. Quartararo's one minute 58.303 seconds lap helped him finish ahead of Maverick Vinales (1:58.406), with Franco Morbidelli completing the Yamaha front-row lockout.

Marquez, who sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand last month, spent much of the session trailing Quartararo before suffering a massive high side entering Turn 2. The Honda rider crashed and walked away gingerly after the accident and will start 11th, his worst qualifying performance since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix.

Marquez off his back, Quartararo came up with a blinding lap with two minutes to go and smashed his visor in celebration. Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller will start fourth with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow and Yamaha's Italian great Valentino Rossi joining him in the second row.

Triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo of Repsol Honda will start the 18th after going more than a second short of the Q1 pace. Marquez extended his championship lead to an unbeatable 375 points with two races remaining, in Malaysia and on home soil in Valencia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest

Pakistans powerful military said it supported the countrys elected government and the constitution, as tens of thousands of opposition protesters gathered in the capital demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khans year-old government quits by...

UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

London, Nov 1 AP The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice. The government said Saturday the decision was base...

Was told getting wet in rain augurs well in politics: Gadkari

A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra. The minister was being int...

Hardcore Naxal surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A 26-year-old Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday, an official said. Baman Mandavi turned himself in before the police in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada town, citing disappointmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019