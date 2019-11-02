International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Representing entire Rainbow Nation inspired us, says Springbok Vermeulen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:21 IST
Rugby-Representing entire Rainbow Nation inspired us, says Springbok Vermeulen

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus underlined the importance of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday by reminding his players before kick-off that they were not just playing for themselves but for the entire Rainbow Nation.

South Africa duly clinched their third World Cup title with a crushing 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium and man-of-the-match Duane Vermeulen said the players had kept that inspirational thought in mind throughout. Vermeulen, part of an impressive loose forward trio that included captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, said: "We were doing it for each other but also for 57 million people back home in South Africa.

"We wanted to be consistent as a team. We wanted to create hope in the end and hopefully we achieved that tonight." The Springboks were ruthless from the outset against Eddie Jones's side, although they were not as one-dimensional as they had been in reaching the final, with their backline attempting to stretch England across the park.

They initially built pressure via Handre Pollard's boot as they established an 18-12 lead with about 15 minutes remaining before tries from wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe put the result beyond doubt. "We didn't start well," England captain Owen Farrell said. "We probably had a disappointing first half... we showed the fight we had in the second half."

Jones, who helped South Africa win their last World Cup in 2007 against England, said that his side had been unable to get into the game against an aggressive Springboks side. "We just struggled to get in the game. The effort from players was outstanding but they struggled to get on the front foot," Jones said. "I can't fault the preparation of the players. They worked hard the whole World Cup and played with a lot of passion, but just weren't good enough.

"Congratulations to South Africa."

Also Read: Former players slam PCB for sacking Sarfaraz as captain in all three formats

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire boosts operating profit as economy improves

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose 14, as it improved results in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance b...

Soweto celebrates South Africa's first Rugby World Cup win under black captain

Even before the full-time whistle went, Sakhumzi bar in Johannesburgs Soweto township erupted into a frenzy of cheering and singing as South Africa closed in on a 32-12 victory over England at the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan. The crowd a...

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-Dec -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The two automakers said earlier this week they planned to join forces in a...

Rugby-Representing entire Rainbow Nation inspired us, says Springbok Vermeulen

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus underlined the importance of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday by reminding his players before kick-off that they were not just playing for themselves but for the entire Rainbow Nation.South Africa duly c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019