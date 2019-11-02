Rahane attends emblem launch of FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2020
Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday attended the emblem launch event of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Gateway of India here.
Rahane shared a picture on Twitter and wrote: "At the emblem launch event of FIFA U17 Women's World Cup."
The official emblem was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel. "The joyful design combines dynamic and colourful elements from both the natural world and Indian culture. The bright blue waves of the base reach up along the form of the trophy towards the paisley flourish crowning the design. The droplet frames a ball made from a marigold flower, a celebratory symbol of growth and development befitting a youth competition," FIFA said in a statement.
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will commence from November 2 and will conclude on November 21. (ANI)
