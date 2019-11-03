International Development News
Cowboys LB Vander Esch questionable vs. Giants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 01:50 IST
According to ESPN, that tag might be a little optimistic as the network cited sources saying the second-year pro will miss the game. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the New York Giants due to a neck injury. According to ESPN, that tag might be a little optimistic as the network cited sources saying the second-year pro will miss the game.

Vander Esch was a limited practice participant on Saturday for the third consecutive day. Vander Esch suffered his injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20. Dallas had a bye last weekend but the improvement has been slow and Vander Esch is still experiencing range-of-motion issues.

"He's getting better and better, so we've just got to take him day by day," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Saturday. If Vander Esch can't play, veteran Sean Lee would step into the weak-side linebacker spot.

"Sean's played a lot of football for us at a very high level and is very smart," Garrett said of a player who has been with the Cowboys since 2010. "He's embraced his role up to this point this year, but one of his great strengths is his versatility and he can play different spots. Vander Esch ranks second on the Cowboys with 54 tackles. He was an immediate hit as a rookie last season as he compiled a team-best 140 tackles and made two interceptions while being named to the Pro Bowl.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) also is questionable for the game. Brown sat out the Philadelphia game. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

