REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

A car bomb killed a dozen people and injured 30 on Saturday in a market of a Syrian border town that Turkish-backed forces seized last month, prompting Ankara to blame the Kurdish YPG militia it had targeted in its incursion.

MALI-SECURITY Militants kill 54 in attack on Mali army post; IS claims responsibility

BAMAKO (Reuters) - At least 53 soldiers and one civilian have been killed in an attack on an army post in northern Mali, the government said, in one of the deadliest strikes against the West African country’s military in recent memory. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-REPORT DOJ releases 500 pages of Mueller probe interviews and emails to BuzzFeed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Saturday released 500 pages of interview summaries and emails related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, after a court battle with BuzzFeed News. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE

Firefighters make gains against wildfire in Southern California farm country LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Firefighters began to get the upper hand on a destructive wildfire in a Southern California farming region on Saturday, taking advantage of lighter winds as authorities let some evacuated residents return home.

BUSINESS BERKSHIRE-RESULTS

Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose more than analysts expected, as growth in several business lines offset the drag from trade tensions and tariffs and billionaire Warren Buffett’s inability to deploy the conglomerate’s cash.

AUTOS-CORRUPTION-LABOR UAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe

DETROIT (Reuters) - The president of the United Auto Workers union, who has been linked here to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials, has taken a leave of absence, the union said on Saturday in a statement. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-MORNING-SHOW Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

LONDON (Reuters) - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in “The Morning Show”, an original show for Apple Inc’s new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her “Friends” sister Reese Witherspoon. PEOPLE-LADY-GAGA

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-PARIS

Impressive Djokovic beats Dimitrov as Nadal pulls out in Paris PARIS, (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF Rainbow nation turns gold as Springboks lift World Cup

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares? In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken South African township, on Saturday lifting the Rugby World Cup following an emphatic victory over England. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GLOBAL-ECONOMY/

Big central banks move to wait-and-see mode Easing come. Easing go. A concentrated burst of interest rate cutting and other measures to loosen global financial conditions by the world's central bankers looks to have largely run its course, and policymakers now appear content to wait and see if their handywork staves off a deeper slowdown in the months ahead. 3 Nov

GEORGIA-CPI/ Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceeding month 3 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PALESTINIANS-UNRWA/ (PIX) (TV)

UNRWA to announce results of investigation with officials accused of nepotism Monitoring as the United Nations for Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) prepares to release the findings of an investigation into officials suspected of nepotism and bullying. The exact date of publication is not yet known.

3 Nov ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

3 Nov CLIMATE-CHANGE/PROTESTS-CELEBRITIES (PIX) (TV)

Celebrities back Extinction Rebellion as civil disobedience campaign marks first year Celebrities including singer Ellie Goulding, fashion photographer John Rankin, model Daisy Lowe and actor Imelda Goulding join a video appeal in support of Extinction Rebellion as the civil disobedience campaign marks its first year and general election campaigning begins in Britain. EMBARGOED 1000 GMT.

3 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - New York City Marathon

Runners race to the finish line of the TCS New York City annual marathon. The course runs 26.2 miles through the five borough 3 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

