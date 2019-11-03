Rittich (43 saves) and Flames blank Blue Jackets

International Development News
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

David Rittich stopped 43 shots for his second shutout of the season to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett, and Matthew Tkachuk scored goals for Calgary, which improved to 3-1-1 over its last five games. Elias Lindholm added two assists.

It was the third career shutout for Rittich who also blanked Vancouver 3-0 on Oct. 5. Only nine of the 43 shots were registered as quality chances. Joonas Korpisalo had 26 saves for the Blue Jackets, who saw their winless streak extended to four games (0-3-1) while getting the shutout for the first time this season.

Calgary, which rallied from a 4-1 deficit for a 6-5 overtime win at Nashville on Thursday, jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 3:44 mark of the first period on Monahan's third goal of the season. The goal came after Korpisalo turned over the puck on a clearing pass to the right boards. Johnny Gaudreau intercepted the pass and fed Elias Lindholm, who then found Monahan alone in the slot where he fired a wrist shot off Korpisalo's glove and into the net. It snapped a 13-game goal drought for Monahan.

Bennett made it 2-0 midway through the second period when he backhanded in a rebound of a Derek Ryan shot on a partial breakaway into an empty net. It was his third goal of the season. Columbus had a chance to cut the lead in half midway through the third period. Gustav Nyquist fired a one-timer from about 10 feet away on the right side of the net but Rittich made a glove save.

The Blue Jackets pulled Korpisalo for an extra attacker with three minutes remaining and Tkachuk sealed the victory 21 seconds later with his seventh goal of the season, an empty-netter from center ice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

