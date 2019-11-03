International Development News
Development News Edition

Gurianov scores twice in Stars' win over Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 07:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 07:40 IST
Gurianov scores twice in Stars' win over Canadiens
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Denis Gurianov scored two goals and Ben Bishop made 35 saves as the Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Gurianov collected his third and fourth goals of the season, a big night that included his first career score on a penalty shot. After being slashed by Nick Suzuki on a breakaway attempt 18:49 into the second period, Gurianov made no mistake in firing the penalty shot past Carey Price.

During a Dallas power play at 10:43 of the third period, an excellent backhand pass from Roope Hintz found Gurianov for his second goal of the game. Dallas has won three games in a row, including wins on consecutive nights after Friday's 2-1 road victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars are 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

After scoring 14 goals over a three-game win streak, Artturi Lehkonen's goal late in the third period was the only offense the Canadiens could muster against an old nemesis in Bishop. In 21 career games against Montreal, Bishop has a 13-4-4 record, a 1.75 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

A bang-bang power-play effort from the Stars opened the scoring 15:24 into the game. Tyler Seguin won a faceoff in Montreal's zone and immediately passed to Alexander Radulov, who quickly fired a wrist shot past Price. It was the fifth goal and ninth point for Radulov this season, whose feast-or-famine performance has seen him collect all nine of those points within just four of his 16 games.

Dallas entered Saturday's action with only four power-play goals, the fourth-fewest of any NHL team. But it was the Canadiens who came up short on the power play on Saturday. The Habs managed just five shots while going 0-for-5 with the extra attacker.

None of the Stars' four goals came in even-strength play, as Miro Heiskanen scored an empty-net marker 15:08 into the third period. Price saved 36 of 39 shots faced.

Forward Blake Comeau returned to the Dallas lineup after missing the last 14 games with a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder dispatch Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Darius Bazley added 17 off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Saturday. Oklahoma City also got 17 points off the bench from Dennis Schroder. S...

UPDATE 3-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom euthanized

Vino Rosso won the 6 million Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that saw another horse taken away by ambulance and later euthanized after suffering an injury to his left hind limb. Vino Rosso stormed across the f...

Reports: Strasburg opts out of Nationals contract

World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and 100 million of his contract with the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. The 31-year-old right-hander is coming off a ...

India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime: PM

We have done significant work in area of taxation. India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019