International Development News
Development News Edition

Kuemper, Coyotes shut out skidding Avs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 09:20 IST
Kuemper, Coyotes shut out skidding Avs
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Darcy Kuemper stopped all 33 shots he faced Saturday night to record his first shutout of the season for the host Arizona Coyotes, who cruised to a 3-0 win over the reeling Colorado Avalanche. Christian Dvorak and Phil Kessel scored in the first period, and Conor Garland all added a goal in the second for the Coyotes, who have won three of four and seven of nine. The shutout was the 17th of Kuemper's career and his first since he made 39 saves against the Minnesota Wild on March 31.

Pavel Francouz made 25 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) since an 8-1-1 start. Colorado, which lost to the Dallas Stars on Friday night, has been outscored 14-6 in the losing streak. Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon's 15-game point streak to open the season -- the longest in the NHL -- was snapped. He had four shots.

The Coyotes scored the only goal they'd need on the power play 6:40 into the first. Kessel's shot was deflected by Francouz, but the Avalanche goalie could not clear the puck, and it remained in the crease long enough for Dvorak to swoop in behind Colorado defenseman Ian Cole and put the rebound back underneath Francouz's pad. A faceoff win by Dvorak deep in the Avalanche zone led to Kessel's goal a little more than nine minutes later. After Dvorak's win, the puck ended up with Coyotes center Barrett Hayton, who was stationed behind the Avalanche's net. Hayton tucked a between-the-legs pass to Kessel, who was parallel to the net when he flicked a shot off of Francouz and into the net with 4:08 left.

The Avalanche outshot the Coyotes 17-3 in the second period, but Arizona scored the only goal exactly 20 minutes after its previous tally. As a power play -- generated by a hooking penalty on Erik Johnson -- was expiring, Nick Schmaltz shuffled the puck long enough for Avalanche center Tyson Jost to slide in an attempt to block a possible shot. Schmaltz then fired across the ice to Garland, who went to one knee and fired the puck past Francouz, who was stuck leaning in the other direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Bell, Ruby Rose board 'Cranston Academy: Monster Zone' voice cast

Actors Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose are set to lead the voice cast of animation film Cranston Academy Monster Zone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leopoldo Aguilar is directing the Mexican animation project.The story revolves around 15-ye...

Spaying dogs with breast cancer may shorten survival time: Study

Early spaying in dogs reduces the production of the hormone estrogen and lowers their risk of developing mammary tumors, but according to a study estrogens effect on cancer risk in canines isnt straightforward. The study, published in the j...

India's coal imports rise 9 pc to 127 MT in Apr-Sept

Indias coal imports increased by 9.3 percent to 126.91 million tonnes MT in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, industry data showed. The country had imported 116.04 MT of coal in the April-September period of FY 2018-19, according ...

Former top U.S. diplomat urges unity, sidesteps impeachment debate in speech

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that Republicans and Democrats need to work together for the good of the United States, while avoiding a direct reference to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019