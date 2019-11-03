International Development News
Doughty's goal in OT lifts Kings over Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 11:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Drew Doughty scored with 17 seconds left in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Kyle Clifford, Matt Roy, and Michael Amadio also scored, Dustin Brown and Tyler Toffoli had two assists each and Jack Campbell made 24 saves for the Kings, who owned a 49-27 shot advantage.

Dominik Kubalik, David Kampf and Jonathan Toews scored, and Corey Crawford made 40 saves for Chicago, which has lost six of seven. Crawford made his final save on Toffoli's drive to the net, but the puck slid through his pads and Doughty came in from behind the net to tuck it across the goal line for his second overtime goal this season.

Toews had tied the score at 3-3 with 1:39 left and Crawford pulled for an extra attacker. Amadio had given the Kings a 3-2 lead at 12:37 of the third period after he redirected a centering pass from Brown.

Crawford briefly departed after the Kings scored two goals on their first five shots. He was replaced by Robin Lehner, who stopped all five shots he faced before Crawford returned. In the meantime, Kubalik had ended an 0-for-21 stretch on the power play for Chicago by scoring at 8:25 to make it 2-1.

It was the fifth power-play goal the Kings allowed in the past two games. With Crawford back in goal, Kampf tied the score 2-2 at 17:23 of the first period. Kubalik played a role on that scoring play, skating in on Campbell as he played the puck to the side of the net, causing him to lose sight of it.

Kampf skated in and scored into the open net. Clifford gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a short-side goal at 2:50.

Clifford's slap shot then hit Crawford in the mask at 3:09, and he was briefly replaced after Roy made it 2-0 at 4:29.

