International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain ruins T20 series opener in Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 12:48 IST
Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain ruins T20 series opener in Sydney
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketcomau)

Australia looked on course to chase down a small target in their first T20 International against Pakistan before the game was called off due to rain on Sunday. Put into bat, Pakistan were 88 for three wickets in the 13th over when rain interrupted play.

The match was subsequently reduced to 15-overs-a-side when the players returned and skipper Babar Azam made 59 not out to help Pakistan to a below-par 107-5. Counterpart Aaron Finch gave Australia a flying start with 37 runs from 16 balls as the hosts cruised to 41 for no loss in 3.1 overs.

It was at that moment that rain returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground to dash Australia's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-match series. "It's frustrating," Finch said afterwards.

"To restrict them to 107 off 15 overs was a great effort and then to be on track to get them was nice." "It was nice to get a few out of the middle. Like I said, a bit unfortunate the rain played such a part."

Canberra hosts the second match on Tuesday.

Also Read: Hussey joins Australia staff for Sri Lanka, Pakistan series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...

Operation "Maa" by Army in J-K yields results; around 50 local militants return to families

It was a quiet humane operation of approaching Maa mother launched by Kashmir-based XV Army Corps that saw around 50 Kashmiri youths return to normal life this year, after abandoning the terror groups they had joined. In this operation, the...

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...

World's biggest stock IPOs

Riyadh, Nov 3 AFP Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019