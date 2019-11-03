International Development News
Report: Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, ESPN reported early Sunday morning. Mahomes, who is officially listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver, practiced last week and this week on a limited basis but was not expected to suit up Sunday.

The league's reigning MVP missed last Sunday's 31-24 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, though he said he would have played if it had been a playoff game. The Chiefs activated veteran Chad Henne from injured reserve on Saturday, waiving undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur to create room on the roster. Matt Moore will make his second straight start, with Henne serving as the backup.

Moore hit 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores against Green Bay. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

