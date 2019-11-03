REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half century of running in 2020. GOLF-WOMEN-TAIWAN

Golf: Korda wins in Taiwan as caddie earns bragging rights over fiancée Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA in a three-way playoff on Sunday, giving her caddie Jason McDede bragging rights over his fiancée Caroline Masson. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Isles win ninth straight on Varlamov's shutout Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night, and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - New York City Marathon Runners race to the finish line of the TCS New York City annual marathon. The course runs 26.2 miles through the five borough 3 Nov 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First Twenty20 - India v Bangladesh

First Twenty20 international between India and Bangladesh 3 Nov 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix Action from the United States Grand Prix. 3 Nov 23:10 ET / 19:10 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCUP-425-AHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - AFC Cup - 4.25 SC v Al Ahed

North Korea's 4.25 SC and Al Ahed of Lebanon play in the AFC Cup final in Kuala Lumpur. 4 Nov 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Corinthians Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Corinthians at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 3 Nov 23:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-INL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Internacional

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Internacional at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre 3 Nov 01:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-AJA/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference Chelsea prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Ajax Amsterdam. 4 Nov 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-GNK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Genk. 4 Nov 17:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City. 3 Nov 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur Everton play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 3 Nov 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 4 Nov 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-STE-AMO/REPORT

Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap St Etienne host Monaco in Ligue 1 3 Nov 02:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-S04/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Schalke 3 Nov 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY/ Soccer-Talking points Bundesliga

Five taking points from the Bundesliga weekend 4 Nov SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Parma Fiorentina host Parma in a Serie A match. 3 Nov 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio

AC Milan host Lazio in Serie A 3 Nov 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 4 Nov 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-SOC/REPORT Soccer Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Sociedad

Granada play Real Sociedad in La Liga. 3 Nov 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 4 Nov 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

