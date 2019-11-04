UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bayern Munich part company with Kovac

German champions Bayern Munich have parted company with coach Niko Kovac, a day after a 5-1 thrashing away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A statement from the club said Kovac had gone after "mutual agreement" between him and the club.

Bayern president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action. "I had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of Bayern."

Defeat by Eintracht was Bayern's second of the season but they have also drawn three and are in fourth place in the league standings. "We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the doubles this past season," added Rummenigge.

Assistant coach Hans Flick will take charge of Bayern's Champions League clash with Olympiakos on Wednesday and for next Saturday's key clash with Borussia Dortmund. Kovac, who took over at Bayern in 2018 after a spell in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, said it was the "right decision".

"The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision," he said. "During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)